Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2090279557
Jar of hand cream and decorative snowflake on snow against blurred lights, space for text. Winter skin care
N
By New Africa
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
applybackgroundbeautyblankblurredbodybokehcarechristmascolorcontainercoolcopycosmeticscreamdecorativedermatologydryemptyeverydayfacegiftgreyhandhealthholidayjarlightsmockupmoisturizingnewnourishingobjectpresentproductprofessionalprotectionsalonskinsnowsnowflakespaspacetexttreatmentturquoisewhitewinterxmasyear
Categories: Beauty/Fashion, Objects
Similar images
More from this artist