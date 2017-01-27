Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Download 10 FREE images now with a risk-free trial.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Japanese macaque in jump. Macaque jumps through a natural hot spring. Snow monkey. The Japanese macaque, Scientific name: Macaca fuscata, also known as the snow monkey. Winter season. Natural habitat.
Formats
3575 × 2410 pixels • 11.9 × 8 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 674 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 337 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG