Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2087489338
Japanese background on black washi paper with gold patterns.
l
By loveshiba
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
artbackgroundbackgroundsbeautifulblackblurredbrushcopy spacedecorationdesignelegantfirst saleglamorousglitteringglossygoldgold leafgorgeousgraphichand drawnhigh endhorizontaljapanesejapanese paperjapanese patternkeywords : japaneseluxurynew year greeting cardnew year's greetingnew year's greeting cardno peoplepaperpatternrichsplashstockstylishtexturetraditionalwallpaper
Categories: Backgrounds/Textures, Abstract
Similar images
More from this artist