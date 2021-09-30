Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2087489365
Japanese background on black Japanese paper with golden circles.
l
By loveshiba
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
artbackgroundbackground materialbeautifulblackblurredbrushcircledecorationelegantfirst saleglamorousglitteringglossygoldgold leafgorgeoushand drawnhigh endhorizontaljapanjapanesejapanese paperjapanese patternkeywords : patternluxurymaterialnew year greeting cardnew year's cardnew year's card stocknew year's greetingno peoplepaperrichspraystylishtexturetraditionalwallpaper
Categories: Backgrounds/Textures, Abstract
Similar images
More from this artist