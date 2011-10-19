Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Rising Star
This asset has some traction but few have discovered it yet.
JAPAN - CIRCA 1980: A stamp printed in JAPAN shows image of the dedicated to the Netsuke are miniature sculptures that were invented in 17th-century Japan to serve a practical function, circa 1980.
Photo Formats
2805 × 3239 pixels • 9.4 × 10.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG
866 × 1000 pixels • 2.9 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
433 × 500 pixels • 1.4 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.