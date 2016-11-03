Images

Jakarta-Indonesia, February 2022 : noisy and grainy texture supermarket shelves display contain a wide variety of canned chili spices products
Blue Springs, Missouri / USA - February 20 2020: Shelves Full of Jars of Different Kinds of Spaghetti Sauce in American Supermarket
Mukah, Sarawak, Malaysia - 29 January 2021: Assorted canned food neatly arranged on the shelf in supermarket. Selective focus.
goods on shelves in supermarket. , 10 MAY 2020 at gourmet market Central World, Bangkok,Thailand
New York, December 15, 2016: Drug store shelf is seen filled with various dietary supplements.
Klang, Malaysia - 23 February 2019 : Various culinary ingredients for making cakes display for sell in the supermarket shelf with selective focus.
PENANG, MALAYSIA - 11 JUNE 2020: Rows of instant cup noodles on shelf in Giant Grocery. Instant noodles are sold in a precooked and dried noodle block, with flavoring powder and/or seasoning oil.
BANGKOK, THAILAND - FEB 13, 2018 : Various brand of soft drinks on supermarket stand. A soft drink is a drink that contains carbonated water, a sweetener, and a natural or artificial flavoring.

2130477152

Item ID: 2130477152

Contributor

Nadiasantoso

Nadiasantoso