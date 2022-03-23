Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Jakarta, March 23, 2022
The Bengal Tiger is the largest animal in the cat family, yellowish brown in color with dark vertical stripes. Weight 190-300kg, length about 2.67m, height 90-107m. Meat food
