Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Jakarta, March 23, 2022 The Bengal Tiger is the largest animal in the cat family, yellowish brown in color with dark vertical stripes. Weight 190-300kg, length about 2.67m, height 90-107m. Meat food
Edit
Siberian tiger (Panthera tigris altaica), also known as the Amur tiger.
a tiger glared at the river's edge
Siberian tiger, Panthera tigris altaica, on shore of forest stream in dark green spruce forest. Tiger in a typical taiga environment.
Siberian tiger (Panthera tigris altaica), also known as the Amur tiger.
Siberian tiger (Panthera tigris altaica), also known as the Amur tiger.
KIEV, UKRAINE - OCTOBER 31, 2017: The tiger eats meat from the carved pumpkin - typical element of Halloween in Kiev zoo, Ukraine. Zoo-Halloween takes place in Kyiv zoo.
A Siberian tiger walking into the water

See more

1154240140

See more

1154240140

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2138406863

Item ID: 2138406863

Jakarta, March 23, 2022 The Bengal Tiger is the largest animal in the cat family, yellowish brown in color with dark vertical stripes. Weight 190-300kg, length about 2.67m, height 90-107m. Meat food

Important information

Formats

  • 4288 × 2848 pixels • 14.3 × 9.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 664 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 332 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Yuri Rahadian

Yuri Rahadian