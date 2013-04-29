Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Usage score
Frequently used
Trendsetter
We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.
JAKARTA, INDONESIA - SEPTEMBER 20: Women sit and wait to perform prayers outside a mosque in Jakarta on Hari Raya, the end of a month of fasting called Ramadan September 20, 2009 in Jakarta.
Photo Formats
2486 × 3736 pixels • 8.3 × 12.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG
665 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
333 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.