Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Superstar
Shutterstock customers love this asset!
JAKARTA, INDONESIA - SEPTEMBER 20: An elderly muslim woman prays outside a mosque on Hari Raya, the end of a month of fasting called Ramadan September 20, 2009 in Jakarta.
Photo Formats
2714 × 4079 pixels • 9 × 13.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG
665 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
333 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.