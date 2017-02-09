Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2095490215
Jaisalmer, India - Feb 09, 2017 : Indian men play camel polo at Desert Festival in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, India. Main purpose of Festival is to display colorful culture of Rajasthan
Jaisalmer, Rajasthan 345001, India
O
By OlegD
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
animalarabarabianartartistasiaathletebeautifulcamelcityclothingcolorcolorfulculturedelhidesertdressdromedarydryethnicexoticfestivalfolkgamehumanindiaindianjaisalmerlandmarklivestockmalemammalmennatureold manoutdoorspeopleplayplayerpoloportraitracerajasthanruralsportsportsmansummertraditionaltransporttravel
Categories: Animals/Wildlife, People
Similar images
More from this artist