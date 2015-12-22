Images

Video

Music

SFX

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Image
Jacob's Ladder - pair - â€œmagic tabletsâ€�, a classic early colonial wooden folk toy comprised of flipping blocks which create an optical illusion appearing to cascade and tumble endlessly.
Edit

Popularity score

High

Usage score

Frequently used

Trendsetter

We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.

2021881

Stock Photo ID: 2021881

Jacob's Ladder - pair - â€œmagic tabletsâ€�, a classic early colonial wooden folk toy comprised of flipping blocks which create an optical illusion appearing to cascade and tumble endlessly.

Photo Formats

  • 2048 × 3072 pixels • 6.8 × 10.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 667 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 334 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Photo Contributor

Madeleine Openshaw

Madeleine Openshaw