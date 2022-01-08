Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2102722591
Izmir, Turkey, 08-01-2022, Different amounts of Turkish money in shopping cart on black background
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
backgroundbankbankingbanknotebasketbusinessbuycartcashchangecloseupcommercecommercialconsumercostcrisiscurrencydecorativedevaluationecommerceeconomiceconomicseconomyexchangeexpensivefinancefinancialfinancingfoodincomeinflationinvestmentisolatedmarketmonetarymoneypaperpayprofitpurchasesalesavesavingsshoppingshopping cartsuccesssupermarketturkish moneyunionwealth
Categories: Miscellaneous, Business/Finance
Similar images
More from this artist