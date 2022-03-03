Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Ivanovo, Russia - 03.03.2022: Wooden house and one Russian ruble on yellow background with place for text: buying real estate in crisis and rising prices, mortgage loans and devolution ruble
Formats
5568 × 3712 pixels • 18.6 × 12.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG