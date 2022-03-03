Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Ivanovo, Russia - 03.03.2022:Selective focus on "bank Russia" scattered money of Russian banknotes: devaluation ruble, crisis or winning lottery, an increase in pensions or payments, financial fraud
