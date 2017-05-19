Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Ivano Frankivsk, Ukraine: The Ivano Frankivsk Regional Children's Library on Mitskevycha Square and the former Sokil Society Building. This historical building has a round white tower with a turret.
