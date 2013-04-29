Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
Rising Star
This asset has some traction but few have discovered it yet.
Italy, Rome - April , 29, 2013: Villa Doria Pamphili and its secret gardens. Largest and one of the most picturesqueroman park, architects are Alessandro Algardi and Giovanni Francesco Grimaldi
Formats
5616 × 3744 pixels • 18.7 × 12.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG