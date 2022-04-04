Images

Italy, Milan, apr 04 2022: Sandro Tonali (ac Milan midfielder) dribbles in front court in the second half during football match AC MILAN vs BOLOGNA, Serie A 2021-2022 day31 San Siro stadium
Milano, Italy - April 13,2019. Italian Serie A. Ac Milan vs Ss Lazio. Fabio Borini of Ac Milan.
Kyiv, UKRAINE - November 29, 2018: Emile Smith Rowe in action during the UEFA Europa League match at NSC Olimpiyskiy Stadium
Italy, Milan, october 20 2019: Lucas Paquetà, ac Milan midfielder, dribbles in frontcourt in the second half during football match AC MILAN vs LECCE, Serie A 2019/2020 day8, San Siro stadium
KHARKIV, UKRAINE - NOVEMBER 1, 2017: Nicolai Jorgensen of Feyenoord reacts after score a goal during UEFA Champions League game against Shakhtar Donetsk at OSK Metalist stadium in Kharkiv, Ukraine
Harrison, NJ - June 28, 2019: Nicolas Gaitan (20) of Chicago Fire controls ball during regular MLS game against New York Red Bulls on Red Bull Arena Red Bulls won 3 - 1
MILAN - NOV 11, 2018: Alessio Romagnoli 13. AC Milan - Juventus. Italian Serie A TIM. Giuseppe Meazza Stadium
Madrid, Spain - 01 MAY 2019: Toby Alderweireld player during the UEFA Champions League 2019 final match between FC Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur at Wanda Metropolitano, Spain

2144183571

Italy, Milan, apr 04 2022: Sandro Tonali (ac Milan midfielder) dribbles in front court in the second half during football match AC MILAN vs BOLOGNA, Serie A 2021-2022 day31 San Siro stadium

  3367 × 2245 pixels • 11.2 × 7.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Fabrizio Andrea Bertani

