Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Italy, Milan, apr 04 2022: Rafael Leao (ac Milan striker) laying down on the pitch sad for the final result at the end of football match AC MILAN vs BOLOGNA, Serie A 2021-2022 day31 San Siro stadium
Edit
PORTO, PORTUGLAL - June 09, 2019: Joao Cancelo during the UEFA Nations League semi Finals match between national team Portugal and Switzerland team at the Dragao Stadium, Portugal
ROME - NOV 8, 2018: Clinton Njie 14 controls the ball. SS Lazio - Olympique Marseille. UEFA Europe League. Stadio Olimpico.
Treviso, Italy, October 26 2019 josh alladerman (southern kings) during Benetton Treviso vs Isuzu Southern Kings Rugby Guinness Pro 14
TURIN, ITALY - November 10, 2019: Ismael Bennacer and Cristiano Ronaldo in action during the Serie A 2019/2020 JUVENTUS v MILAN at Allianz Stadium.
ODESSA, UKRAINE - 29 September 2018: Final games of strongest teams of Rugby-7 in championship of Ukraine. Rugby ball on field. A rugby match is heavy fight for ball. Team athletes players on field
LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 27 2015: The 2015 Rugby World Cup Pool D match between Ireland and Romania at Wembley Stadium, on September 27, 2015 in London, United Kingdom.
July 11th, 2019, Cork, Ireland - Europa league match: Cork City FC vs FC Progres Niederkorn

See more

1449937157

See more

1449937157

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2144183583

Item ID: 2144183583

Italy, Milan, apr 04 2022: Rafael Leao (ac Milan striker) laying down on the pitch sad for the final result at the end of football match AC MILAN vs BOLOGNA, Serie A 2021-2022 day31 San Siro stadium

Important information

Formats

  • 3939 × 2626 pixels • 13.1 × 8.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Fabrizio Andrea Bertani

Fabrizio Andrea Bertani