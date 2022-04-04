Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Italy, Milan, apr 04 2022: Mike Maignan (ac Milan goalkeeper) gives advices prior a corner kick in the first half during football match AC MILAN vs BOLOGNA, Serie A 2021-2022 day31 San Siro stadium
Edit
Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, July 15, 2019. Football player Pedro of the Fluminense team, celebrates his goal during the game Fluminense vs Ceará by the Brazilian Championship in Maracanã stadium.
BANGKOK,THAILAND:September;2015:TALAJIC DRAGAN Head coach Muangthong in football ThaiPremier League vs OsotspaM-150 Samutprakan and SCG Muangthong UTD,at Rajamangala Stadium on Sep,26,2015;Thailand.
Milan, Italy, 03 November 2018. Campionato Italiano SerieA. Inter vs Genoa 5-0. Samir Handanovic, goalkeeper Inter.
LONDON, UK - NOVEMBER 1, 2017: Cristiano Ronaldo pictured during the UEFA Champions League Group H game between Tottenham Hotspur and Real Madrid at Wembley Stadium.
Moscow, Russia, 04 march 2020. Otkrytie Arena. Alexander Sobolev & Vadim Karpov during the football match of Cup of Russia between Spartak Moscow & CSKA Moscow.
Buriram,Thailand-Mar13,2019:Supachok sarachat player of buriram united in action during AFC2019 between buriram utd against jeonbuk hyundai at buriram stadium
Manchester, ENGLAND - May 28, 2003: Alessandro Birindelli in action during the UEFA Champions League final Juventus FC v AC Milan at the Old Trafford Stadium.

See more

1868378707

See more

1868378707

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2144183575

Item ID: 2144183575

Italy, Milan, apr 04 2022: Mike Maignan (ac Milan goalkeeper) gives advices prior a corner kick in the first half during football match AC MILAN vs BOLOGNA, Serie A 2021-2022 day31 San Siro stadium

Important information

Formats

  • 4027 × 2685 pixels • 13.4 × 9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Fabrizio Andrea Bertani

Fabrizio Andrea Bertani