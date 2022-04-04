Images

Italy, Milan, apr 04 2022: Ismael Bennacer (ac Milan midfielder) ball control in back court in the first half during football match AC MILAN vs BOLOGNA, Serie A 2021-2022 day31 San Siro stadium
SAINT DENISE- FRANCE, JUNE 2016 : Sergio Ramos in action during football match of Euro 2016 in France between ITALY VS SPAIN at the Stade DE FRANCE on June 22, 2016 in SAINT DENISE
BANGKOK,THAILAND:September;2015:Justin Hikmat Azeez of IRAQ in The 2018 FIFA World Cup/AFC Asian Cup between THAILAND and IRAQ at Rajamangala Stadium on September,08,2015inTHAILAND.
NONTHABURI,THAILAND-JULY 24 : Cleiton Silva player of SCG Muangthong United in action during the game between SCG Muangthong United and Buriram United at SCG Stadium on July 24, 2016 in,Thailand.
25.06.2018. Saransk, Russian:CRISTIANO RONALDO in action during the Fifa World Cup Russia 2018, Group B, football match between IRAN V PORTUGAL in MORDOVIA ARENA STADIUM in SARANSK.
BANGKOK THAILAND-NOVEMBER 15:Ehsan Hajsafi of Iran in action during the 2015 AFC Asian Cup qualifiers between Thailand and Iran at Rajamangala stadium on Nov15, 2013 in Thailand.
POZNAN, POLAND - 08 June, 2018: Friendly Game, Poland - Chile o.p Jimmy Martinez, Karol Linetty
KYIV, UKRAINE – 26 MAY, 2018: Portuguese professional footballer Cristiano Ronaldo during the final match UEFA Champions League between Liverpool and Real Madrid

1099093994

2144183573

Item ID: 2144183573

  • 3463 × 2309 pixels • 11.5 × 7.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Fabrizio Andrea Bertani

Fabrizio Andrea Bertani