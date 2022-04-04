Images

Italy, Milan, apr 04 2022: Ismael Bennacer(ac Milan midfielder) ball control in back court in the first half during football match AC MILAN vs BOLOGNA, Serie A 2021-2022 day31 San Siro stadium
Milano, Italy. 08th November 2020. Hakan Calhanoglu of Ac Milan during the Serie A match between Ac Milan and Hellas Verona.
GLIWICE, POLAND - FEBRUARY 18, 2017: Polish Premier Football League Piast Gliwice - Lech Poznan o/p Radoslaw Majewski Aleksandar Sedlar
KRAKOW, POLAND - FEBRUARY 29, 2020: Polish Premier Football League Wisla Krakow - Wisla Plock o/p Alan Uryga
KIEV, UKRAINE: October 19, 2016: Antunes (R) of Dynamo Kyiv in fight the ball with Eduardo Salvio of SL Benfica during UEFA Champions League game at NSC Olimpiyskiy Stadium
RIJEKA, CROATIA - OCTOBER 06, 2017: European qualifier for 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia. Croatia vs Finland. Ivan Perisic (4) in action
KIEV, UKRAINE: October 19, 2016: Victor Tsygankov (L) of Dynamo Kyiv in fight the ball with Nelson Semedo of SL Benfica during UEFA Champions League game at NSC Olimpiyskiy Stadium
WROCLAW, POLAND, MARCH 26, 2016: Inernational Friendly football game Poland - Finland o/p Tomasz Jodlowiec

2144183555

Item ID: 2144183555

Important information

Formats

  • 3190 × 2127 pixels • 10.6 × 7.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Fabrizio Andrea Bertani

Fabrizio Andrea Bertani