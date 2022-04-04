Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Italy, Milan, apr 04 2022: Adama Soumaoro (Bologna defender) waiting for a goalkeeper-throw in the second half during football match AC MILAN vs BOLOGNA, Serie A 2021-2022 day31 San Siro stadium
Edit
KYIV, UKRAINE - OCTOBER 13, 2020: Mikel Merino player during UEFA Nations League A match between national team of Ukraine and national team of Spain on the NSK Olimpiskyi, Ukraine
MILAN - OCT 21, 2018: Warming up before match. FC Internazionale - AC Milan. San Siro stadium. Italian league Serie A.
MILAN - OCT 7, 2018: Mattia Bani. AC Milan - Chievo. San Siro stadium. Serie A.
April 1st, 2019, Cork, Ireland - Cork City FC vs Cobh Ramblers FC cup match.
AUGUST 10, 2019 - KYIV, UKRAINE: Gerson Leal Rodrigues Gouveia scores a beautiful spectacular goal with an amazing header shot. Ukrainian Premier League. FC Dynamo Kyiv - FC Shakhtar Donetsk
WARSAW, POLAND - APRIL 15, 2016: Lukasz Tralka (Lech Poznan) in action during polish league football match between Legia Warszawa and Lech Poznan in Warsaw.
NONTHABURI THAILAND-SEPTEMBER 17:Referee Fahad Jaber Al-Marri (Black) of Qatar in action during the AFC U-16 Championship between Australia and DPR Korea at Rajamangala Stadium on Sep17,2014,Thailand

See more

219123256

See more

219123256

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2144183597

Item ID: 2144183597

Italy, Milan, apr 04 2022: Adama Soumaoro (Bologna defender) waiting for a goalkeeper-throw in the second half during football match AC MILAN vs BOLOGNA, Serie A 2021-2022 day31 San Siro stadium

Important information

Formats

  • 3178 × 2119 pixels • 10.6 × 7.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Fabrizio Andrea Bertani

Fabrizio Andrea Bertani