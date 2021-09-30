Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2084084314
Italy, Lucca. The emerald cold water of the river reflects the ancient asymmetrical arches of the bridge. The bridge of Mary Magdalene is medieval structure that crosses the Serchio River.
k
By kavram
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
ancientarchesarchitectureasymmetricalautumnborgo a mozzanobridgecoldconstructioncountrysidecrossingdevilgreengrungyhistorichorizontalimpressiveitalianitalylandmarklandscapelongluccamary magdalenemedievalmountainnatureoldphotographyreflectsriverscenicserchio riverstonestreamstructuretowntuscanyvacancyvillagewater
Categories: Transportation, Parks/Outdoor
Similar images
More from this artist