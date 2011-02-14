Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Usage score
Frequently used
Trendsetter
We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.
ITALY - CIRCA 2009 : Blank envelope from Italy, with stamp. A stamp printed in Italy shows image of an envelope with color of Italian flag, green white and red, SERIES, CIRCA 2009
Photo Formats
4617 × 3307 pixels • 15.4 × 11 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 716 pixels • 3.3 × 2.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 358 pixels • 1.7 × 1.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.