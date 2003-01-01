Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Italian Traditional Dish"Spaghetti con acciughe e pangrattato",spaghetti with anchovy,roasted bread crumbs,olive oil,garlics,chilli peppers and parleys on plate with white wood background.Copy space
Formats
6000 × 4000 pixels • 20 × 13.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG