Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2082692386
italian spaghetti pasta with zucchini sauce on iron skillet over wood board
Venice, Metropolitan City of Venice, Italy
k
By keko64
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
abovearrangementbackgroundbasilcheeseclassiccloseupcookedcookingcreamycuisineculinarydeliciousdinnerdishfinefoodfreshgarlicgourmetgrilledhealthyherbhomemadeingredientironitalianitalylunchmealmediterraneannobodynoodlespastapreparedreciperedrestaurantrosemaryrusticsauceservedskilletspaghettitastytraditionalvegetablevegetarianwoodenzucchini
Categories: Food and Drink
Similar images
More from this artist