Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2083957507
Italian pasta with shrimps, fettuccine with shrimps top view isolated on white background
u
By usaphoto
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
alfredo pastabackgroundcauliflowercheesecloseupcookingcuisinedecorateddeliciousdinnerdishfilletfishfoodfreshgourmetgrapesgreenhealthyingredientisolatedisolated on whiteitalianitalian cuisinelunchmacaroni and cheesemamma miamashmealmediterraneannutritionpastapasta dishpasta isolatedplatepomegranaterestaurantsauceseafoodshrimpsspaghettitastytomatotoptraditionalvegetablevegetarianviewwhite
Categories: Backgrounds/Textures, Food and Drink
Similar images
More from this artist