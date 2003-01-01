Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Italian cuisine. Pizza with vegetables and mozzarella. Dough with eggplant, cherry tomatoes, herbs on a wooden board on an old wooden table. Rustic. Background image, copy space
Edit

Popularity score

Low

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2122327232

Item ID: 2122327232

Italian cuisine. Pizza with vegetables and mozzarella. Dough with eggplant, cherry tomatoes, herbs on a wooden board on an old wooden table. Rustic. Background image, copy space

Formats

  • 3840 × 5760 pixels • 12.8 × 19.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 667 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 334 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Nadezhda Murinets

Nadezhda Murinets