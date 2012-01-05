Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2090372059
itabuna, bahia, brazil - january 5, 2012: open sewer next to a makeshift wooden house in a favela area in the city of Itabuna.
Salvador, State of Bahia, Brazil
J
By Joa Souza
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
brazilianbuildingchannelcityscapecommunityconstructioncontaminated waterdirtdirtydraindrainagedrainage systemgarbagehomehouseshousinghutneighborhoodoldopen sewagepollutedpollutionpoorpoor housespoor neighborhoodpoor peoplepoornesspovertyprovinceresidencesrotten waterrusticsewagesewage pipesewersewer pipeseweragesewersshantytownslumsmell badsocial problemsstinkystool riverstreetunsafe waterurbanwatershed degradationwooden
Categories: Miscellaneous
Similar images
More from this artist