Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Istanbul,Turkey, February 2022,Shot Of Sterile Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Laboratory where Scientists in Protective Coverall's Do Research, Quality Control and Work on the Discovery of new Medicine.
Formats
5496 × 6336 pixels • 18.3 × 21.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG
867 × 1000 pixels • 2.9 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
434 × 500 pixels • 1.4 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG