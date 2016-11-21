Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Istanbul,Turkey, February 2022,Shot Of Sterile Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Laboratory where Scientists in Protective Coverall's Do Research, Quality Control and Work on the Discovery of new Medicine.
robotic hydraulic arm
Moscow, ul. Akademika Koroleva-January 8, 2020: photography of the interior of the hotel for cats.
NEW YORK CITY - MAY 19 2016: Ikea is a group of international companies that designs & sells furniture, appliances & home goods from warehouse-like stores. Interior view of Red Hook, Brooklyn Ikea
machines for the production of paper rolls for further processing in a printing plant - recycling of waste paper
BRESCIA, ITALY - November 26, 2018 - The core business of this company consists of the production of mechanical components in non-ferrous metals for many industrials sectors - Workshop: metal forming
SURATTHANI, THAILAND – October 29: Common rooms include a patient in thachana hospital ,Surat Thani , THAILAND on October 29th, 2017
MURMANSK, RUSSIA - FEB 17, 2016: Interior of the Soviet atomic icebreaker "Lenin". The post energy and vitality (Central control)

See more

489871900

See more

489871900

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2128104770

Item ID: 2128104770

Istanbul,Turkey, February 2022,Shot Of Sterile Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Laboratory where Scientists in Protective Coverall's Do Research, Quality Control and Work on the Discovery of new Medicine.

Important information

Formats

  • 3667 × 5500 pixels • 12.2 × 18.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 667 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 334 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Yasemin Yurtman Candemir

Yasemin Yurtman Candemir