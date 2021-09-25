Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2093154586
ISTANBUL, TURKEY - SEPTEMBER 25, 2021: TOGG car stand at Teknofest 2021. Turkey's Automobile Enterprise Group, or TOGG for short, is a Turkey-based automobile manufacturer company.
g
By gd_project
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
antiqueautoautomobileautomotivecarcityclassicconceptdesigndriveelectric carelectric motorengineexhibitionfastfuturehistorichistoryindustryinternationalistanbullocallocal nationalluxurymodelmotormotorshownationaloldretroshowshowroomspeedsportsstylesuvtechnologyteknofesttoggtogg cartransporttransportationtravelturkeyvehiclevintage
Categories: Technology
Similar images
More from this artist