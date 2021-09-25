Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2093156356

ISTANBUL, TURKEY - SEPTEMBER 25, 2021: HURJET is a military training aircraft that will be designed and produced by Turkish Aerospace industry as jet engine traning and close air support aircraft.

