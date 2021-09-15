Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Istanbul, Turkey - September 15, 2021: A low-floor tram is passing the Sultanahmet Historical Area of the Fatih District. The Istanbul Tram is modern tram system on the European side of the city.
Formats
4000 × 2670 pixels • 13.3 × 8.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 668 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG