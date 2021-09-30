Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2099953336
Istanbul, Turkey - November 2015: Street and sea view of a historical villa in Buyukada. Büyükada is one of the Princes' Islands in the Sea of Marmara.
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
architectureasiabeautifulbluebosporusbuildingcarriagecitycityscapecoasteuropeferryholidayhouseislandislandsistanbullandscapemanmarinemarmaramediterraneannaturalnatureoutdoorpanoramicpeopleprince islandsresidentialseaseagullsightseeingstreetsummersunnytourtourismtouristtowntraditionaltraveltreeturkeyturkishvacationvillavillagewater
Categories: People, Buildings/Landmarks
Similar images
More from this artist