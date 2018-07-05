Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
ISTANBUL, TURKEY - JULY 05, 2018: Spices on the shelves in Spice Bazaar (Egyptian Bazaar) in Istanbul. Is one of the largest bazaars in the city. Located in the Eminonu quarter of the Fatih district.
Formats
4000 × 2667 pixels • 13.3 × 8.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG