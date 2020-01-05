Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Istanbul, Turkey. January 5, 2020. Wudlu place ornaments in Istanbul’s Topkapi palace. Topkapi Palace was the residence of Turkish Sultans in the past.
WROCLAW, POLAND - SEPTEMBER 3, 2019: Old door. building in the historic center of the old town.
Bruges in Belgium
Wooden beautifully colored and decorated old door in Tallinn, Estonia.
Ornate stained Wood Door with unique old bronze facing between Two Lanterns
Old blue door with golden decoration
Hildesheim, Germany - jan 17th 2021: Buildings around town square in Hildesheim are beautifully decorated by ancient craftsmen. Details are all over half-timbered buildings.
old door with patterns

See more

484450162

See more

484450162

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2136077103

Item ID: 2136077103

Istanbul, Turkey. January 5, 2020. Wudlu place ornaments in Istanbul’s Topkapi palace. Topkapi Palace was the residence of Turkish Sultans in the past.

Important information

Formats

  • 6000 × 4000 pixels • 20 × 13.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Ika Hilal

Ika Hilal