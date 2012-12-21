Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Rising Star
This asset has some traction but few have discovered it yet.
ISTANBUL, TURKEY - APRIL 17: Hayden Paddon drives a Pirelli Star Driver Mitsubishi Lancer Evo 5 car during Rally of Turkey 2010 WRC championship, Ulupelit Stage on April 17, 2010 in Istanbul, Turkey
Photo Formats
4752 × 3168 pixels • 15.8 × 10.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.