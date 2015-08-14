Images

Video

Music

SFX

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Image
ISTANBUL - SEPTEMBER11: Team USA with Kevind Durant in the center of attention celebrating a win in FIBA World Championship game between USA and Lithuania on September 11, 2010 in Istanbul
Edit in Create

Popularity score

Medium

Usage score

Frequently used

Trendsetter

We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.

60811951

Stock Photo ID: 60811951

ISTANBUL - SEPTEMBER11: Team USA with Kevind Durant in the center of attention celebrating a win in FIBA World Championship game between USA and Lithuania on September 11, 2010 in Istanbul

Important information

Photo Formats

  • 3966 × 3048 pixels • 13.2 × 10.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 769 pixels • 3.3 × 2.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 385 pixels • 1.7 × 1.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Photo Contributor

O

Oleksiy Naumov

Our company

Our company

Sell your content

About us

Careers

Press/Media

Investor relations

Shutterstock Blog

Popular searches

Coupons

Apps

Apps

iOS app

Android app

Partner

Partner

Developers

Affiliate/Reseller

International reseller

Legal

Legal

Website Terms of Use

Terms of Service

Privacy policy

Services

Services

Live assignments

Rights and clearance

Contact us

Contact us

Help

© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.