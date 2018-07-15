Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2086451551
ISSYK KUL, KYRGYZSTAN - JULY 15, 2018: Performance of kyz kuuma (girl chasing), equestrian traditional sport at the Ethnofestival Teskey Jeek at the coast of Issyk Kul lake in Kyrgyzstan
M
By Matyas Rehak
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
actionasiaathleticbridecentral asiachasecompetitioncouplecultureethnicethnofestivalfastfestivalfungallopgamegamesgirl chasinghorsehorsebackhorseback ridinghorsesissykjeekjockeykulkuukuumakuumaikuz kuumaikyrgyzstankyzkyz kuunomadnomadicoutdoorpeopleracerideriderruralspeedsportteskeytraditiontraditionaltwowhipwomanyoung
Categories: Animals/Wildlife, People
Similar images
More from this artist