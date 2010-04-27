Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Usage score
Frequently used
Trendsetter
We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.
Issued to encourage the rehabilitation of crippled children and adultsand in honor of the Easter Seal Society. Issued in 1969.
Photo Formats
2374 × 3530 pixels • 7.9 × 11.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG
673 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
337 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.