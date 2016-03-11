Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Usage score
Frequently used
Trendsetter
We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.
Israeli high and narrow white ceramic jug of 1950-th years with abstract black graphical image. The exquisite form in east style, strict design,glazed texture of the surface. Isolated on white.
Photo Formats
2461 × 3969 pixels • 8.2 × 13.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
620 × 1000 pixels • 2.1 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
310 × 500 pixels • 1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.