Images

Video

Music

SFX

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Image
ISRAEL - CIRCA 1956: Vintage envelope and stamp in honor of Mathematician Physicist Nobel Prize Winner Albert Einstein with inscription "Albert Einstein 1879-1955", series, circa 1956
Edit in Create

Popularity score

Medium

Usage score

Frequently used

Trendsetter

We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.

60639400

Stock Photo ID: 60639400

ISRAEL - CIRCA 1956: Vintage envelope and stamp in honor of Mathematician Physicist Nobel Prize Winner Albert Einstein with inscription "Albert Einstein 1879-1955", series, circa 1956

Important information

Photo Formats

  • 3428 × 3246 pixels • 11.4 × 10.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 947 pixels • 3.3 × 3.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 474 pixels • 1.7 × 1.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Photo Contributor

A

Arkady Mazor

Our company

Our company

Sell your content

About us

Careers

Press/Media

Investor relations

Shutterstock Blog

Popular searches

Coupons

Apps

Apps

iOS app

Android app

Partner

Partner

Developers

Affiliate/Reseller

International reseller

Legal

Legal

Website Terms of Use

Terms of Service

Privacy policy

Services

Services

Live assignments

Rights and clearance

Contact us

Contact us

Help

© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.