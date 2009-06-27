Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Superstar
Shutterstock customers love this asset!
ISRAEL - CIRCA 1954: Vintage postcard and stamps in honor of the Opening of the Tzippori Post Office with inscription "Opening of the Tsippory Post Office"was printed in Israel, series, circa 1954
Photo Formats
3588 × 2917 pixels • 12 × 9.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 813 pixels • 3.3 × 2.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 407 pixels • 1.7 × 1.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.