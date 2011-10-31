Images

ISRAEL, CIRCA 1954: Old envelope and stamps printed in honor of the 70-th Anniversary of Gedera with inscription "70-th Anniversary of Gedera", series, circa 1954
54570709

Stock Photo ID: 54570709

ISRAEL, CIRCA 1954: Old envelope and stamps printed in honor of the 70-th Anniversary of Gedera with inscription "70-th Anniversary of Gedera", series, circa 1954

Photo Formats

  • 4143 × 2466 pixels • 13.8 × 8.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 595 pixels • 3.3 × 2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 298 pixels • 1.7 × 1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Photo Contributor

A

Arkady Mazor

