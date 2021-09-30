Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2102811901
Isolated infantry casemate built in woods and mountainous terrain in Czech Republic. Czechoslovak pre-war military border fortification system constructed from 1935 to 1938
P
By Petr Bonek
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
abandonedarchitecturearmoredarmyblockhousebohemiaborderbordersbuildingbunkercamouflageconcreteczechczechoslovakiadefensedestroyedeuropeforestfortfortificationfortifiedfortressgermanygrassgreenguardhistorichistoricalhistorylandscapemilitarymountainsnatureoldoutdooroutdoorsprotectionrepublicropiksafetyscenerysecondshelterskysolidtourismwarwarlikeweaponworld
Categories: Buildings/Landmarks, Parks/Outdoor
Similar images
More from this artist