Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Isolated female arm and hand with long manicured nails in grateful movement in white background. Gesture to give, take, present, hold, show or support Concept of gratitude and thank for a good action
Edit
Beautiful woman hand with manicure isolated
Close-up of woman's hand isolated on white background. Palm up
woman hands
Open palm hand gesture of male hand
part of hand and forearm supine hand and wrist extend side view on white background
Woman hand with holding gesture on a white background and with copy space

Popularity score

Low

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2134849355

Item ID: 2134849355

Isolated female arm and hand with long manicured nails in grateful movement in white background. Gesture to give, take, present, hold, show or support Concept of gratitude and thank for a good action

Formats

  • 3968 × 2976 pixels • 13.2 × 9.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 750 pixels • 3.3 × 2.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 375 pixels • 1.7 × 1.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Burning Bright

Burning Bright