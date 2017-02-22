Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Isolated cutout studio shot of Asian upset tortured sick middle aged male model casual outfit standing holding hand at painful left chest having emergency urgency heart attack on white background.
Important information
Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Formats
4358 × 6537 pixels • 14.5 × 21.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG
667 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
334 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG