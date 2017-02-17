Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Isolated cutout studio shot Asian old senior sick injury retired gray short hair grandmother model in casual outfit standing holding hand on shoulder having elbow and arms ache on white background.
Important information
Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Formats
4474 × 2983 pixels • 14.9 × 9.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG