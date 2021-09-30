Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2099068429
Isolated back leaf of old hevea brasiliensis or rubber plant with clipping paths.
S
By Sophon Nawit
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
autumn leavesbackbackgroundbotanicbotanicalbotanybranchbrasiliensisbrightclipping pathsclose upcloseupcropcutcut outcutoutenvironmentexoticfoliageforestfreshfrontgardengreengrowingheveahevea brasiliensishevea brasiliensis leaves.hevea rubberisolatedlatexleafleavesnatureoldparapara rubberpatternplantplantationrubberrubber leavesstemsurfacetexturetexturedtreetropicalveinyellow
Similar images
More from this artist